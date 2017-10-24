HIV-positive school aide accused of sexual assault faces 206 charges

(CNN) Prosecutors added more charges and accusations to an already lengthy indictment of an HIV-positive former Maryland school aide and track coach who is accused of sexually assaulting underage students and recording the abuse on video.

Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, of Waldorf, was hit Friday with a 206-count indictment that covers accusations about 28 identified alleged victims and 14 unidentified alleged victims, according to the State's Attorney for Charles County, Maryland.

The indictment covers conduct that spanned from May 2015 to June 2017, and the alleged victims range from 11 to 17 years old, the state's attorney said. The charges include sex offenses, filming child pornography, sex abuse of a minor and assault, among others, according to the indictment.

The state is not aware of any alleged victim testing positive for HIV, according to the state's attorney's office. HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, is a virus that can destroy the immune system if left untreated.

After a six-month investigation, Bell was arrested on June 30 on charges of assaulting at least seven boys, mostly of middle school age, Charles County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said at the time.

