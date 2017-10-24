Story highlights Global Champions League to end with playoffs

Only top 16 teams to reach season finale

(CNN) The world's premier show jumping competition will introduce a $10 million end-of-season playoff next year.

Ther Global Champions League, which pits teams of four riders against each other across seven months of competition, will conclude with a playoff in the Czech capital of Prague in December 2018.

The top 16 teams after November's final regular-season event will qualify for the showdown, with the top four teams automatically fast tracked to the semifinals.

The winning team will take home $3 million, part of a record purse for a show jumping event of $10 million.

