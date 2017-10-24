Story highlights Sanders said she hadn't spoken to Trump about Flake's decision

Washington (CNN) Following Sen. Jeff Flake's evisceration of President Donald Trump from the floor of the Senate, the White House said Tuesday it was a smart decision for the Arizona Republican to retire.

"Based on the lack of support he has from the people of Arizona, it's probably a good move," press secretary Sarah Sanders said during the daily briefing.

Sanders said she hadn't spoken to Trump about Flake's decision.

Flake, who has frequently sparred with Trump, said earlier Tuesday he will not run for re-election. In a blistering floor speech he bemoaned the changing tenor of politics in the United States.

"If I have been critical, it's not because I relish criticizing the behavior of the President of the United States," Flake said. "If I have been critical, it is because I believe that it is my obligation to do so, as a matter of duty and conscience."

