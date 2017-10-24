Story highlights
- All refugees except those with a relationship to the US were previously blocked
- "Mining" social media for more information about the applicants is likely
Washington (CNN)As President Donald Trump's travel ban restrictions expire, the administration will allow refugees from all countries -- but with new, enhanced vetting rules, according to a senior administration official.
Under the new rules, the administration will collect more biographical data on refugees and scrutinize their social media, the official said.
The move comes as the 120-day stop to refugee admissions that was put in place by Trump's controversial executive order expires on Tuesday. The order, first issued in January and then re-issued in March with revisions, was held up by the courts for months before being allowed to go into effect. Refugees with a "bona fide" relationship to the US were exempted from the ban, the Supreme Court held.
In place of the total ban, higher scrutiny and collection of information about such things as family members and places of employment will be used, along with additional vetting for high-risk countries, the official said. The new provisions were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
"Mining" social media for more information about the applicants is an "obvious" step that the administration could take to find out more about incoming refugees, the official said.
The new rules were developed in an interagency effort between the State Department, Department of Homeland Security and Director of National Intelligence as well as top homeland security adviser Tom Bossert in the White House.
"We are a welcoming administration," the official insisted, saying that these policies should show the American people that the President is committed to protecting Americans and he's not just "anti-immigration (or) anti-refugee."
The White House declined to comment ahead of its official announcement.
In litigation, groups challenging the travel ban alleged it was driven by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim animus, pointing to a long history of Trump's heated rhetoric on the topic dating back to the campaign trail. Trump initially called for a complete ban of Muslims entering the country during the campaign, a topic frequently cited by critics of the ban, which focused on individuals traveling from key high-risk countries and refugees.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the last of the lawsuits challenging the original ban from its calendar, citing the expiration of its provisions. But the legal battle remains alive in lower courts.
Trump issued a new executive order late last month -- dubbed "Travel Ban 3.0" -- which is already before the lower courts, and those challenges are likely to make their way back up to the Supreme Court on an emergency basis.
A federal judge in Hawaii has already issued a nationwide injunction blocking most of Trump's newest travel ban.