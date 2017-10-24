(CNN) Just hours before President Donald Trump is set to head to Capitol Hill to meet with Republican senators over lunch, he took to Twitter to attack one.

"Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts," Trump tweeted . "Corker dropped out of the race in Tennessee when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!"

Trump's tweets are a) not true b) come in response to Corker's appearance on several morning TV shows today. Trump, according to CNN's reporting, not only asked Corker to run again but said he would endorse him and campaign with him. Corker decided to retire anyway -- and has turned into a major Trump critic.

"It appears to be the governing model of this White House to purposely divide," he said on "CBS This Morning." He later tweeted in response to Trump's attacks: "Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff"

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

Trump's early morning tweets are also not the first time he has attacked Corker. And it's far from the first time he has gone after a Republican senator -- even as he will need each and every vote to get his tax-reform package pass.