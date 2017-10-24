Story highlights The 20,320-foot behemoth that anchors Denali National Park was named for the former president in 1896

During the campaign, Trump railed against Obama's move to rename the mountain Denali

(CNN) President Donald Trump, during a meeting earlier this year with Alaska's two Republican senators, asked about reversing a decision made by the Obama administration and renaming the nation's largest mountain, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan.

In a nod to Alaska's native population, former President Barack Obama announced in 2015 that he was officially renaming the country's tallest mountain from Mt. McKinley to Denali, its name in the indigenous Athabascan language.

But during a March 2017 meeting in the Oval Office with Trump and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, the President asked about changing the name back, Sullivan told the Alaska Federation of Natives convention, as reported by the Anchorage Dispatch News

The meeting came as Trump and the senators discussed several Obama administration moves limiting development in Alaska.

But Trump had one final issue on his mind. "He looked at me and said, 'I heard that the big mountain in Alaska also had -- also its name was changed by executive action. Do you want us to reverse that?'" Sullivan said.

