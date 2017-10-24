GOP senator brings popcorn to lunch with Trump and Corker

Story highlights Trump to meet with GOP senators on Capitol Hill

Washington (CNN) Sen. Thom Tillis went to a lunch with Republican lawmakers carrying a bag of popcorn, ready for President Donald Trump's visit to Capitol Hill after he feuded with Sen. Bob Corker Tuesday morning.

A reporter asked the North Carolina Republican if the popcorn was for the fight between the two, which escalated after Trump accused Corker on Twitter of fighting his plans for tax reform. The Tennessee Republican later took to Twitter to call Trump an "utterly untruthful president" and slammed him in an explosive interview with CNN's Manu Raju

Tillis affirmed that the popcorn was in preparation for the lunch that will include both Trump and Corker, and tweeted a picture of himself at a popcorn machine with the caption, "Ready for lunch with POTUS and @SenateGOP."

Ready for lunch with POTUS and @SenateGOP.🍿 pic.twitter.com/gtrZqgDD9e — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 24, 2017

At the lunch, Trump will try to persuade Republican senators to back his plan for tax reform.