(CNN) Senators approved a $36.5 billion package Tuesday to respond to the spate of hurricanes and wildfires that have hit the country in recent months.

The measure already passed the House and will go to President Donald Trump's desk for his expected signature.

The Senate vote was 82-17. All the "no" votes were Republicans, who cited various concerns about the bill.

The legislation includes $18.7 billion for Federal Emergency Managements Agency's disaster relief program; $16 billion for the National Flood Insurance Program; almost $600 million to battle wildfires; and additional funds in nutrition assistance for low-income residents in hurricane stricken Puerto Rico.

Congress is expected to consider more disaster aid next month, several lawmakers involved in the issue have said.