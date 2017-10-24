Story highlights A bipartisan collection of senators watched Jeff Flake's speech Tuesday

Washington (CNN) Senators were stunned Tuesday when their colleague Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican and occasional target of President Donald Trump's ire, walked onto the Senate floor, delivered a blistering speech on the state of the country's politics and announced he would no longer seek re-election for the Senate in 2018.

"It's a very sad day. He was a very good man and a very good senator," Sen. John Cornyn, the No. 2 Senate Republican, told reporters.

As Flake delivered his remarks on the Senate floor Tuesday, a handful of Republican and Democratic lawmakers sat, listening intently. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell turned to watch Flake on the floor. And, as Flake's speech concluded, some including Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee gave Flake a standing ovation.

"It's been one of the great honors of my life to have the opportunity to serve with a man of integrity and honor and decency and commitment to not only Arizona, but the United States of America," McCain said on the Senate floor. "I have seen Jeff Flake stand up for what he believes in knowing full well that there would be a political price to pay."

But Flake's surprising announcement also caught his Democratic colleagues off guard. Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virgnia Democrat, came off the Senate floor after Flake's announcement, with tears in his eyes.

