Story highlights Sanders cited helping to defeat ISIS and the economy as accomplishments

CNN fact-checked her list

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, defending President Donald Trump against withering criticism from members of his own party, rattled off a list of accomplishments she believes the President has accomplished in his first 10 months in office.

"I certainly think history is going to look at this President as somebody who helped defeat ISIS, who built an economy that is stronger than it's been in several decades, who brought unemployment to a 16-year low, created over 1.7 million jobs since being elected," she said. "I think those are the things that people actually care about, not some petty comments from Sen. (Bob) Corker and Sen. (Jeff) Flake."

Here's a CNN fact-check of the accomplishments she touted:

Trump 'helped defeat ISIS'

ISIS was on the decline when President Barack Obama left office, but it is true that Trump is someone who "helped defeat" the terrorist group.

