Washington (CNN) Two top congressional Republicans unveiled a plan Tuesday that would fund key Obamacare payments, but would strike, for at least a few years, central components of the Affordable Care Act.

The plan is a direct competitor to a bipartisan deal that was announced earlier this month by Sens. Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee, and Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington.

While President Donald Trump has sent mixed messages on the Alexander-Murray bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled openness to putting it on the Senate floor for a vote if Trump would give his blessing.

The new Republican-only measure seems to muddy the waters surrounding the debate about what should happen to cost sharing reduction (CSR) payments, funding from the government that reimburses insurers for helping low-income people cover their out-of-pocket health care costs.

House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady and the Senate Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch announced their plan Tuesday.

