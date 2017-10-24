Launch probes! Congressional GOPers try desperately to take focus off Trump

(CNN) For months, Congressional Republicans have watched in a combination of wonderment and terror as President Donald Trump has swerved all over the political world -- picking fights, fueling controversies and, generally speaking, making a mess of things.

On Tuesday, Republicans finally took some action -- doing one of the only things left to them: They launched investigations of the past Democratic administration and the last Democratic presidential nominee!

Meanwhile, House oversight alongside the House judiciary committee announced their plans to look into how the Department of Justice handled the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server.

"Decisions made by the Department of Justice in 2016 have led to a host of outstanding questions that must be answered," said Oversight chair Trey Gowdy of South Carolina and Judiciary Committee chair Bob Goodlatte of Virginia in a joint statement. "Congress has a constitutional duty to preserve the integrity of our justice system by ensuring transparency and accountability of actions taken."