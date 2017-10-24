Breaking News

Protester throws Russia flags at Trump on Capitol Hill

By Ted Barrett and Deirdre Walsh, CNN

Updated 3:47 PM ET, Tue October 24, 2017

(CNN)A protester threw a handful of Russian flags at President Donald Trump on Tuesday as he entered a meeting with Republican senators on Capitol Hill.

A man who identified himself of Ryan Clayton with the group America Take Action threw the flags before being escorted out of the Ohio Clock corridor. The flags had the word "Trump" inscribed on them.
Clayton, 36, of Sterling, Virginia, was preliminarily charged with unlawful conduct, Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said in a statement.
Capitol authorities are still investigating how he got into the location where he was since he would have needed some form of credentials to be at that location.
    Clayton had conducted a similar protest when Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner was at the Senate intelligence committee earlier this year.

    CNN's Ashley Killough contributed to this report.