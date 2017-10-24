Trump-Corker feud not brought up at lunch

Story highlights Trump discussed tax reform and the opioid epidemic with senators

But not his disagreement with Corker

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump discussed tax reform and the opioid epidemic, but not his bitter feud with Sen. Bob Corker, during lunch with Republican senators on Tuesday.

The session was hotly anticipated because of the early morning war of words between Trump and the senior Republican on the foreign relations committee.

But as the lunch meeting broke up, senators said the spat didn't arise. Instead, they said the President focused his remarks on selling lawmakers on a tax reform plan he hopes will become his first major legislative achievement after a series of disappointments.