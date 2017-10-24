Story highlights House Speaker Paul Ryan wants to focus GOP efforts on a tax overhaul

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that Sen. Bob Corker would vote for Republican plans to overhaul the American tax system, but also called on he and President Donald Trump to put aside their escalating feud.

"I'm glad the President is coming to lunch, because I have long believed it's best just to settle these things in person and I hope that they can get a chance to do that," a clearly frustrated Ryan said at a news conference on Capitol Hill, referencing plans Trump has to dine with Senate Republicans later Tuesday.

Ryan insisted that the President's Twitter fights will not affect Republicans' goal of getting tax reform passed this year.

"So all this stuff you see on a daily basis, Twitter this and Twitter that, forget about it," Ryan said. "At the end of the day, I know Bob well. Bob is going to vote for Tennessee, he's going to vote for America, he's going to vote for tax reform because he knows it's best interest of Americans, so put this Twitter dispute aside."

Ryan, who badly wants to keep the attention of Republican members of Congress focused on tax reform, was instead peppered with questions on the Corker-Trump spat.

