(CNN) And then there were two: the US and Syria.

As Nicaragua signs on to the Paris Agreement, the United States and Syria are now the only two nations in the world who have refused to be members of the climate pact.

The Central American country held out on signing the deal for two years, based on criticisms that it was "insufficient" in addressing climate change. On Monday, however, the Nicaraguan government announced its intent to join the accord. Vice President and first lady Rosario Murillo said they sent a "document of adhesion" to the United Nations, according to Nicaragua's state-run media outlet El 19 Digital.

"It is the only instrument we have in the world that allows us to unify intentions and efforts to face climate change and natural disasters," she said of the agreement.

The landmark pact was agreed upon by nearly 200 countries in 2015 and is dedicated to lowering emissions and strengthening countries' abilities to deal with the effects of climate change. Nicaragua was the only country to reject it at the time. Syria, plunged in a civil war, was not present at the negotiations.