Maxine Waters: 'Take Trump out' remark was about impeachment

At a dinner Friday, she said she wanted to "take Trump out"

Washington (CNN) Rep. Maxine Waters rejected Tuesday any suggestion that she was vowing to harm President Donald Trump last week when she said she would "take Trump out."

"That's absolutely ridiculous ... that a 79-year-old grandmother who is a congresswoman and who has been in Congress and politics all these years doing any harm," the California Democrat told CNN's Chris Cuomo in an interview on "New Day." "The only harm I might be doing to the President is I want him impeached."

While speaking at the Ali Forney dinner -- a gala for LGBT youth -- in New York on Friday night, Waters -- one of Trump's fiercest critics on Capitol Hill -- told the crowd she was motivated to "take Trump out" and received a huge ovation.

"Wow, what a moving evening this is. I'm sitting here listening, watching, absorbing, thinking about Ali even though I never met him," she said at the dinner . "And with this kind of inspiration, I will go and take out Trump tonight."

During her interview with CNN, she said she wants to impeach Trump because his actions and rhetoric are harmful for the US.

