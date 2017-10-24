Story highlights Kid Rock said on Howard Stern's show Tuesday that he's not running

The musician teased a possible Senate run in July

Washington (CNN) After more than three months of teasing the possibility of a Senate run, Kid Rock said Tuesday he's not running.

His exact words, as told to Howard Stern during an interview on his show: "F--- no, I'm not running for Senate. Are you f---ing kidding me? Like, who f---ing couldn't figure that out?"

The musician told Stern he planned to "roll with it" and it even fooled someone who worked for him who was "on the in" that he was serious about a candidacy.

"I have one of them call me, he goes, 'dude, is this really happening?'"

Kid Rock first teased a run in a July 12 post showing a "Kid Rock for US Senate" yard sign. A website also sold Kid Rock for Senate merchandise.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real... kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES. Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future - Kid Rock A post shared by Kid Rock (@kidrock) on Jul 12, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

Read More