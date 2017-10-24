Kaine demands more details on US role in Niger

Story highlights Kaine's letter asks for more information about US troops deployed to Niger and other countries

Senate armed services chairman John McCain has accused the Pentagon of not being forthcoming

Washington (CNN) Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine is demanding the Pentagon provide more details on the US military's role in Niger and explain how differentiates between "advise and assist" and combat missions.

The 2016 Democratic vice-presidential nominee sent a letter to Defense Secretary James Mattis on Monday asking for more information about US troops deployed to Niger and other countries where they are training foreign forces, following the October 4 incident in Niger in which four US service members were killed.

The questions Kaine raised are already on the mind of military leaders as the Army is considering revamping how it trains foreign militaries.

"While I fully appreciate both the necessity and importance for our armed forces to assist in the professionalization and capacity building of local security forces around the globe, to include those in Niger, I am concerned that our complex operating environment has made it nearly impossible to differentiate between "advise and assist" and combat operations," Kaine wrote.

Kaine's letter, obtained by CNN, is the latest instance where lawmakers are pressing the Pentagon to provide more details on the circumstances surrounding the October 4 Niger incident, in which four US service members were killed.

