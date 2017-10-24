Flake to GOP: We must say Trump's behavior is 'not right'

Washington (CNN) Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake called on members of his party to stand together and criticize President Donald Trump's behavior shortly after announcing he would not seek re-election.

"We Republicans certainly can't countenance that kind of behavior," Flake said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

Flake continued, "We ought to stand up and say, 'This is not right. This is not us. This is not conservative.'"

Flake earlier Tuesday said he would not seek re-election, and in a speech on the Senate floor, the now-outgoing senator issued sweeping criticism of the President, with whom he has long tussled.

After his announcement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said it is "probably a good move" for Flake not to seek re-election, nodding to the electoral rift between him and Trump, who has met with several potential Republican primary challengers to the senator.

