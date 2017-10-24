Flake to GOP: We must say Trump's behavior is 'not right'

Washington (CNN)Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake called on members of his party to stand together and criticize President Donald Trump's behavior shortly after announcing he would not seek re-election.
"We Republicans certainly can't countenance that kind of behavior," Flake said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper."
Flake continued, "We ought to stand up and say, 'This is not right. This is not us. This is not conservative.'"
Flake earlier Tuesday said he would not seek re-election, and in a speech on the Senate floor, the now-outgoing senator issued sweeping criticism of the President, with whom he has long tussled.
After his announcement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said it is "probably a good move" for Flake not to seek re-election, nodding to the electoral rift between him and Trump, who has met with several potential Republican primary challengers to the senator.
Flake said he had "no response" to the comment, but made clear in the interview he thought his opposition to the President would have hurt him in Arizona's Republican primary.
"There is just a very narrow path for a Republican like me in today's Republican Party to get the nomination," Flake said. "I would have to run a campaign that I couldn't be proud of, frankly, to win re-election."
Flake said he accepts that the current political climate means most Republican voters do not feel the same way he does and that they would condone the President's controversial actions, but predicted "history" would look kindly on his choice.
"I think that this fever will break, but I don't know that it will break by next year," Flake said.
Flake, who has a conservative voting record, said what "troubled" him about Trump was his behavior, controversial actions and past endorsement of the racially charged "birther" theory about former President Barack Obama.
Flake praised in particular Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker, a former ally of Trump turned opponent, who also has announced he would not seek re-election.
"I've known Bob Corker for a long time, and he's a man of integrity who stands for what he believes," Flake said.
He said he did not fault his GOP colleagues who have not spoken out about the President, but added that many people have been waiting for Trump to change, and he does not see any change coming.
"We keep waiting for a pivot that simply isn't happening," Flake said. "And I think that we can't wait any longer."