Flake to GOP: We must say Trump's behavior is 'not right'

Washington (CNN) Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake called on members of his party to stand together and criticize President Donald Trump's behavior shortly after announcing he would not seek re-election.

"We Republicans certainly can't countenance that kind of behavior," Flake said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

Flake continued, "We ought to stand up and say, 'This is not right. This is not us. This is not conservative.'"