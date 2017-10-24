GOP senator denies it's his job to call Trump out

Washington (CNN) Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch denied it's his responsibility to call out President Donald Trump if he lies during a back-and-forth with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday.

"When he lies about something and you know it's a lie, shouldn't you speak up?" Blitzer asked the senator.

"That's your job," Risch replied.

"But that's your job," Blitzer continued. "You're a United States senator. You're a co-equal branch of the United States government."

But Risch persisted, telling Blitzer that if he were to criticize everything he didn't like, it would take too much time.

