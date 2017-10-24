Ivanka Trump Japan-bound for speech

Story highlights Ivanka Trump is going to Japan

She will talk about women's economic empowerment in a speech

(CNN) Ivanka Trump is heading to Japan next week, where she will deliver a speech at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

On Friday, November 3, the first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump will discuss women's participation in the economy and women's entrepreneurship at the World Assembly for Women 2017, according to a White House official. The annual conference is hosted by the government of Japan and is part of Abe's efforts to create a "society where women shine," according to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website

The speech comes just ahead of her father's trip to Asia. The President lands in Japan on November 5 and will also visit South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Women's economic empowerment has been a key topic in Ivanka Trump's West Wing portfolio. She is currently making a push alongside the administration for tax reform, focusing specifically on expansion of the child tax credit.

She has been meeting with advocacy groups and bipartisan lawmakers on Capitol Hill, including Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who has been working with Trump and persuaded her to adopt his proposal with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, to expand the child tax credit. Rubio has said the child tax credit proposal specifically has "universal support" in Congress, though broader tax reform will be a tougher process.