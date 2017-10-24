(CNN) House Republicans are launching an investigation into Russia and an Obama-era uranium deal, the intelligence committee's chairman announced Tuesday.

Rep. Devin Nunes said at a news conference that his committee and the House oversight committee are starting the investigation, which will include whether there was an FBI investigation into the matter, and if so, why Congress was not informed. "That will be the start of the probe," Nunes said.

"We're not going to jump to any conclusions at this time," the California Republican continued. "But one of the things that you know that we're concerned about is whether or not there was an FBI investigation. Was there a DOJ investigation? And if so, why was Congress not informed of this matter? So that will be the start of the probe. It will be two different committees looking into this. And we will keep you posted."