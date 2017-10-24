(CNN) Gold Star father Khizr Khan criticized White House chief of staff John Kelly Monday for his handling of President Donald Trump's controversy with Gold Star families, following the death of four US soldiers in Niger.

"He was using those examples for political expediency in defense of Donald Trump," Khan told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360."

Khan said in the aftermath of the Niger deaths, Kelly had focused on defending Trump "instead of honoring (the slain soldiers) and restraining from political expediency."

Khan was thrust onto the national stage when he and his wife blasted Donald Trump at last year's Democratic National Convention. Trump criticized Khan and his family after Khan spoke on behalf of Hillary Clinton.

Kelly took to the White House podium last week and recounted how the bodies of soldiers killed in action are transported from the field of battle to their homes. He then transitioned to defending Trump's controversial call to Myeshia Johnson, the widow of one of the four American servicemen killed in an ambush in Niger..

