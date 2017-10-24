Goodlatte, Gowdy open investigation into DOJ's 2016 decisions

Story highlights They will investigate the FBI's handling of Hillary Clinton's email probe and its timeline

They will also look into the FBI's decision not to announce the Russia investigation

Washington (CNN) The Republican chairmen of two House committees announced Tuesday they are opening an investigation into the decisions made by the Justice Department during last year's presidential election.

"Decisions made by the Department of Justice in 2016 have led to a host of outstanding questions that must be answered," House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, and House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy said in a joint announcement. "The committees will review these decisions and others to better understand the reasoning behind how certain conclusions were drawn."

The decisions include the FBI's handling of Hillary Clinton's email probe and its timeline, as well as the FBI's decision not to announce the investigation into possible collusion between then-candidate Donald Trump and Russia.

The Justice Department has not yet responded to CNN's request for comment.

