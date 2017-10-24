Melania Trump wants to stop bullies. Really.

Story highlights Jill Filipovic: Melania Trump chose bullying as her first lady cause. The irony is inescapable: her husband bullies regularly

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Melania Trump has picked her first lady cause: stopping bullies.

In her first public outing tied to the issue, she made a surprise trip Monday to a middle school in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, a Detroit suburb, where she talked with kids about being inclusive with one another and true to themselves. "I think it's important that we choose kindness and compassion," she said

She is, of course, married to the Internet's bully-in-chief, who in recent days used Twitter to insult a Republican US senator, ridicule a Democratic congresswoman, deride Hillary Clinton, denounce the National Football League, condemn the news media and accuse the grieving widow of a slain Green Beret of lying.

Is Mrs. Trump genuinely clueless about this dissonance? Does she care about perceptions of insincerity, or is she trying to distance herself from her husband and even take a furtive slap at him?

Let's set her motives aside for now. Whatever they might be, it's worth giving her program a fair shake. Why not consider what she is actually proposing, and whether it will work?