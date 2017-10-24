Story highlights Suspected leptospirosis cases rising in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

The bacterial infection can be transmitted through drinking water or open wounds

(CNN) Puerto Rico has reported at least 76 cases of suspected and confirmed leptospirosis, including a handful of deaths, in the month after Hurricane Maria, said Dr. Carmen Deseda, the state epidemiologist for Puerto Rico.

Two deaths involved leptospirosis confirmed through laboratory testing, and "several other" deaths are pending test results, Deseda said. The 76 cases, up from 74 last week , also include one patient with confirmed leptospirosis who is currently hospitalized.

Spiral-shaped Leptospira bacteria, which are found in the urine of rodents and other animals, tend to spread after floods through drinking water or infection of open wounds, according to the World Health Organization. In serious cases, infection causes organ failure and can be fatal.

"This bacteria, like any other bacteria, can kill you," Deseda said.

The island typically sees between 63 and 95 cases per year, she said. Health officials had expected that there would be a jump after the hurricane.