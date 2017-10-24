Story highlights A shot clock will be used for an entire golf tournament for the first time in 2018

The Shot Clock Masters will take place near Vienna, Austria in June

(CNN) They say timing is everything in golf, and every second will count when a shot clock is introduced at a tournament in Austria next year.

As part of the European Tour's battle against slow play, the 2018 Shot Clock Masters will become the first golf tournament in history to set a time limit on every shot.

The move is an extension of an idea trialed for one hole during the Golf Sixes tournament last May.

A large, mobile timer gives the first player in a group 50 seconds to take his shot, followed by 40 seconds for any subsequent players.

A one-shot penalty will be incurred every time the limit is exceeded and a red card shown against the player's name on the leaderboard.