London (CNN) Britain's departure from the European Union may still not happen, one of the EU's top officials has suggested.

Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, said the onus was on London to ensure the two sides came to a deal before Britain's scheduled departure from the EU in May 2019.

Tusk, updating the European Parliament on Tuesday after a summit of European leaders last week, said it was up to Britain whether there was a "good deal, no deal, or no Brexit" at all.

British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) is welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk for a bilateral meeting during an EU summit in Brussels.

Tusk warned that the EU would suffer if the talks ended in failure. "Ahead of us is still the toughest stress test. If we fail it, the negotiations will end in our defeat," he told members of the European Parliament.

"We must keep our unity regardless of the direction of the talks. The EU will be able to rise to every scenario as long as we are not divided.

Read More