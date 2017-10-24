(CNN) Caution: This post contains spoilers about the latest episode of NBC's "This Is Us."

This is...a twist.

The latest episode of "This Is Us," titled "Brothers," may have appeared to draw its title from a storyline about Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) trying to get his sons, Randall and Kevin, to bond during a wilderness adventure, but the final minutes proved there was much more to it than that.

It turns out, Jack has a brother. Or had. It remains unclear if his brother, whom Jack lovingly referred to as Nicky in a flashback, is still alive in the present-day. All we do know is what little we can gather from those key last moments from the episode.

In the revealing scene, young Jack is in the front seat of his dad's car waiting to get on with their planned fishing trip. As he sits there impatiently, a small head wearing glasses pops up in the backseat.