Kelly Clarkson was miserable being thin

(CNN) Kelly Clarkson may have looked good to some years ago when she was dieting and working out to stay thin, but she is now saying she didn't feel good.

The singer told Attitude magazine that battling her weight left her unhappy.

"When I was really skinny I wanted to kill myself," she said. "I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense."

Clarkson, 35, first burst on the music scene after winning the first season of "American Idol" in 2002.

With fame also came the pressures of maintaining a certain look. Clarkson calls that period of fighting to be thin "a very dark time for me."