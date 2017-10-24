Jaime Pressly gives birth to twins

Story highlights Pressly posted a photo of the new babies

She also announced her pregnancy on Instagram

(CNN) Jaime Pressly is doubly blessed.

The "Mom" actress announced Monday on her Instagram account that she has given birth to twin boys.

"They're here," she wrote in a caption with a photo of the twins. "Introducing our new additions, Leo and Lenon, born October 16th. #DoubleTrouble."

They're here! Introducing our new additions, Leo and Lenon, born October 16th. #DoubleTrouble A post shared by Jaime Pressly (@jaimepressly) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

The babies are a first for Pressly with longtime boyfriend, Hamzi Hijazi. The actress is also the mother of a 10-year-old son with former fiancé Eric Calvo.

Pressly also used her social media account to announce in June that she was expecting twins.

