Billy Joel, 68, welcomes baby number three

This is the third daughter for the 68-year-old rocker

(CNN) A little over one week after Billy Joel confirmed that he and his fourth wife, Alexis Joel, were pregnant with their second child, the 68-year-old singer has welcomed their bundle of joy.

Alexis gave birth to daughter Reme Anne on Sunday, a representative for the "Piano Man" told CNN.

This is the third daughter for Joel. The couple's first daughter, Della Rose, was born in August 2015 and Joel also has a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, from his second marriage to Christie Brinkley.

Joel tweeted a photo on Monday of him holding his new daughter.

Billy & Alexis Joel announce the birth of their daughter Remy Anne Joel: https://t.co/mcpf6SpTDK pic.twitter.com/c4fIoasKhe — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) October 24, 2017

