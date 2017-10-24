Story highlights Faris appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan"

Pratt wrote the foreword for her new book

(CNN) Anna Faris says all is well between her and estranged husband, Chris Pratt.

The actress appeared Monday on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and talked about Pratt writing the foreword to her new book, "Unqualified."

"We're great and he's amazing and it was so kind of him to do that ," the Mom star, 40, said. "We're great friends and we always will be. It's so true, it's so true. Life is too short."

The book was written before the pair shocked fans in August by announcing their split after eight years of marriage.

Read More