Story highlights
- Faris appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan"
- Pratt wrote the foreword for her new book
(CNN)Anna Faris says all is well between her and estranged husband, Chris Pratt.
The actress appeared Monday on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and talked about Pratt writing the foreword to her new book, "Unqualified."
"We're great and he's amazing and it was so kind of him to do that ," the Mom star, 40, said. "We're great friends and we always will be. It's so true, it's so true. Life is too short."
The book was written before the pair shocked fans in August by announcing their split after eight years of marriage.
"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," Pratt posted on his Facebook at the time. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."
Pratt had nothing but kind words for Faris in her book's foreword.
"Anna is an important part of my life and she always will be," he wrote. "She asked me to write this foreword. And I'm doing so because I love and respect her and told her I would."