CNN 10 - October 25, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 25, 2017

Chinese Communist Party officials have voted unanimously on a new guiding principal, and we're explaining what it is and how it involves President Xi Jinping. An outbreak of food poisoning has sickened dozens of people in Louisiana, and we're explaining what salmonella is and how it is transmitted. And the Olympic torch has been lit in the site of the ancient Games, and we're explaining how a famous soccer player hopes the upcoming events will help bridge the gap between North and South Korea.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More