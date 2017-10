Kim Jong Nam murder suspects taken to airport for crime scene tour

Story highlights Defendants, their representatives and court officials tour scene of murder of North Korean leader's brother

The two women arrived under heavy police guard, wearing body armor

(CNN) The two women on trial for the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of the North Korean leader, visited the Malaysian airport on Tuesday where they allegedly poisoned him.

As part of the trial, defendants Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong, retraced their steps at key locations in Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2), the terminal for budget airlines, including the check-in counter where the attack on Kim allegedly took place.

They wore bullet-proof vests and were accompanied by dozens of heavily armed police officers.

Malaysia Special Forces arrive at KLIA2.

Malaysian authorities claim the pair were trained by North Korean agents to swab Kim's face with VX nerve agent. Kim, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was allegedly poisoned with the nerve agent at the airport in February on his way back to his home in the Chinese territory of Macau.

The two defendants, who pleaded not guilty to murdering Kim earlier this month, face the death penalty if they are convicted. North Korea has repeatedly and vehemently denied any involvement in his death.

