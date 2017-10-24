Pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong and Nathan Law released from Hong Kong jail

Story highlights Hong Kong protest leaders are appealing their prison terms

The city's highest court will hear their case on November 7

Hong Kong (CNN) Two leaders of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement jailed in August have been released on bail.

A court ordered Joshua Wong and Nathan Law be released Tuesday while they appeal their prison terms, their political party, Demisisto, confirmed.

The pair were jailed after the Court of Appeals sentenced them to between six and eight months in prison, controversially upgrading the pair's previous community service sentence for offenses related to the 2014 mass pro-democracy street protests.

Wong and Law both paid $6,400 (HK$50,000) bonds and must report to the police weekly, Demosisto said in a statement. They cannot leave Hong Kong before their appeal on November 7.