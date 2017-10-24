Chinese President Xi cements his grip on power with rare party move

Story highlights Key political meeting conclude in Beijing

Analyst: Move means Xi Jinping can be "emperor for life"

Beijing (CNN) China has elevated the stature of President Xi Jinping and cemented his grip on power by including his political ideology in the Communist Party constitution.

At the end of a pivotal twice-a-decade meeting, party delegates voted unanimously Tuesday to make "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" a guiding principle for the party.

The move puts Xi on par with Chairman Mao Zedong who founded the People's Republic of China in 1949 and paramount leader Deng Xiaoping, who oversaw China's opening up to the world. China's previous two presidents haven't had their ideas enshrined in the constitution in this way.

"Xi Jinping now has an institutional guarantee of support. He can be emperor for life -- staying in power as long as his health allows," said Willy Lam, an adjunct professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong's Center for China Studies.

Xi looks set to emerge from the National Congress of the Communist Party of China stronger than ever, both domestically and on the international stage.

Read More