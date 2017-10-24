China's Xi reveals new leadership team but no obvious successor

Story highlights Announcement of the new standing committee comes at the end of Party Congress

Xi Jinping Thought was enshrined in the party's constitution this week

Beijing (CNN) China's President Xi Jinping is here to stay.

The new lineup for the Chinese Communist Party's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee (PBSC) was unveiled Wednesday, without a heir apparent to Xi, who analysts predict will continue dominate the country's politics for decades to come.

Of the five new faces in the seven-member committee, the youngest will be 65 in 2022 -- when Xi finishes his second term as leader -- just three years off the informal retirement age for top officials.

"It's certainly not a team of rivals. This is a team of advisers," said James McGregor, author of "No Ancient Wisdom, No Followers: The Challenges of Chinese Authoritarian Capitalism." "It's all about Xi Jinping, it's about his power."

He predicted Xi will "remain in some form of power probably until he dies," pointing to Deng Xiaoping, who retired from official positions but remained "paramount leader" until his death in 1997.