China's Xi reveals new leadership team, tightens grip on power

Beijing (CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has unveiled the new lineup for the Communist Party's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee (PBSC), after securing his own leadership for the next five years.

There are five new faces in the seven-member committee, which was announced Wednesday in an elaborate ceremony in Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

Xi and Premier Li Keqiang were joined by: Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng.

The announcement follows the end of the Communist Party National Congress, the biggest event in China's political calendar, which is held every five years.

"Over the past five years we have set out a broad agenda, some tasks have been completed while others need more work," Xi said after introducing the new committee.