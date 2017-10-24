China's Xi reveals new leadership team and cements his power

Beijing (CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has unveiled the new lineup for the Communist Party's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee (PBSC), after securing his own leadership for the next five years.

There are five new faces in the seven-member committee, which was announced Wednesday in an elaborate ceremony in Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

Xi and Premier Li Keqiang were joined by: Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng.

The announcement follows the end of the Communist Party National Congress, the biggest event in China's political calendar, which is held every five years.

On Tuesday, Xi Jinping Thought was enshrined in the party's constitution, only the second time in history a living Chinese leader has had their authority recognized in this way and setting the stage for Xi to dominate Chinese politics for decades to come.

