Story highlights The diagnoses is faster than a doctor

Pneumonia kills half a million children each year in sub-Saharan Africa

(CNN) Getting a pneumonia diagnosis wrong can be fatal. As Ugandan inventor Brian Turyabagye knows all too well.

Turyabagye's close friend and business partner, Olivia Koburongo, lost her grandmother to it; she'd visited several clinics which mistakenly diagnosed her with malaria. "At her deathbed, the prognosis reports indicated she actually died of pneumonia," Turyabagye tells CNN.

Unfortunately, this story is all too familiar in Africa. "A misdiagnosis of malaria is really common," Turyabagye says.

The problem is particularly acute with infants. According to UNICEF, pneumonia kills half a million children under five each year in sub-Saharan Africa.

In response, Turyabagye and Koburongo began formulating ideas about how to tackle the ongoing problem. They consulted medical experts to understand the specific symptoms of the disease.