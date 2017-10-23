Story highlights Health officials say at least 300 people were served the suspect jambalaya

More illnesses are expected to be reported in coming days

(CNN) Scores of people are sick after an outbreak of salmonella poisoning in Louisiana that may have caused the death of one person, according to officials.

Jambalaya sold at a fundraiser in Caldwell Parish in northern Louisiana on October 16 is the suspected cause of the illnesses, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

"The fundraiser was supported by many local businesses throughout the community that purchased plates of jambalaya," the department said in a statement Thursday.

As of October 19, 49 cases of gastrointestinal illness had been confirmed in patients aged 15 to 70 years old, it said, with samples from five people testing positive for salmonella.

"Health officials believe that at least 300 people were served the suspect jambalaya and are anticipating there will be more reports of illness in the next several days, the department said. "One death has occurred and an autopsy is occurring to determine if the death was caused by this illness or other causes." Jambalaya is a stew-like dish of Louisiana origin, made with meat, chicken, sausage, vegetables, rice and often seafood.

