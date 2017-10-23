Report: Women accuse Hollywood director James Toback of sexual harassment

Story highlights The Los Angeles Times says it has interviewed multiple women about their alleged encounters with director James Toback

Toback has denied the allegations to the LA Times, the newspaper reports

(CNN) Numerous women have accused Hollywood screenwriter and director James Toback of sexual harassment, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.

The Times says it interviewed multiple women about their alleged encounters with Toback over several decades; the Times says most of the women spoke on the record.

The article reported that according to the women: "In a hotel room, a movie trailer, a public park, meetings framed as interviews or auditions quickly turned sexual."

CNN has not independently verified the allegations, but is reaching out to the women.

Toback's agent, Jeff Berg, said he would pass a request for a comment on to his client. The director, 72, denied the allegations when contacted by the Times, the newspaper said.