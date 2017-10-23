Story highlights The Astros' success has been a welcome diversion for residents of Houston after Harvey damaged more than 100,000 homes

(CNN) They're a baseball team in a football-mad state. In their 55 seasons they have never won a championship. Just four years ago, they were the worst team in the majors.

But hey, no problem. The Houston Astros are going to the World Series.

Oddsmakers make them underdogs against the deep and tradition-rich Los Angeles Dodgers, who had the best record in baseball this year. But the 'Stros, whose city is still recovering after Hurricane Harvey deluged southeast Texas with epic flooding less than two months ago, may be the sentimental favorite.

"If you understand what we went through with Harvey, to be able to give back to the fans -- it's incredible," said former Astro Craig Biggio , now a special assistant to the team's general manager, after his team's dramatic Game 7 victory Saturday night over the New York Yankees.

"The people here needed this."

Fans celebrate after the Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees Saturday to go to the World Series.