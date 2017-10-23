What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos

Breaking News

Updated 8:31 PM ET, Mon October 23, 2017

Jose Altuve is carried by some of his Houston Astros teammates after they won Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, October 21. Altuve had a solo home run in the Astros&#39; 4-0 victory over the New York Yankees, and Houston will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
Jose Altuve is carried by some of his Houston Astros teammates after they won Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, October 21. Altuve had a solo home run in the Astros' 4-0 victory over the New York Yankees, and Houston will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
Jacksonville tight end Marcedes Lewis catches a touchdown pass over Indianapolis&#39; Matthias Farley during an NFL game on Sunday, October 22. Jacksonville shut out the Colts 27-0.
Jacksonville tight end Marcedes Lewis catches a touchdown pass over Indianapolis' Matthias Farley during an NFL game on Sunday, October 22. Jacksonville shut out the Colts 27-0.
Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva performs during the gala exhibition of the Rostelecom Cup on Sunday, October 22. She won the competition a day earlier in Moscow. It was the first event of this season&#39;s Grand Prix of Figure Skating.
Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva performs during the gala exhibition of the Rostelecom Cup on Sunday, October 22. She won the competition a day earlier in Moscow. It was the first event of this season's Grand Prix of Figure Skating.
Ryota Murata punches Hassan N&#39;Dam during their middleweight title fight in Tokyo on Sunday, October 22. Murata won the WBA belt when the fight was stopped after the seventh round.
Ryota Murata punches Hassan N'Dam during their middleweight title fight in Tokyo on Sunday, October 22. Murata won the WBA belt when the fight was stopped after the seventh round.
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough leaps over the goal line to score a touchdown against Tennessee on Saturday, October 21. Scarbrough scored two touchdowns in the Crimson Tide&#39;s 45-7 victory.
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough leaps over the goal line to score a touchdown against Tennessee on Saturday, October 21. Scarbrough scored two touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 45-7 victory.
Chase Utley is doused in the clubhouse as the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate their National League title on Thursday, October 19. The Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs in five games to advance to their first World Series since 1988.
Chase Utley is doused in the clubhouse as the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate their National League title on Thursday, October 19. The Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs in five games to advance to their first World Series since 1988.
Sergio Garcia lines up a putt during the final round of the Andalucia Valderrama Masters on Sunday, October 22. The Spaniard went on to win the tournament, which was held in his home country in the city of Cadiz.&lt;br /&gt;
Sergio Garcia lines up a putt during the final round of the Andalucia Valderrama Masters on Sunday, October 22. The Spaniard went on to win the tournament, which was held in his home country in the city of Cadiz.
Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt celebrates a sack during an NFL game against Cincinnati on Sunday, October 22. Pittsburgh won 29-14 to take a two-game lead in the AFC North division.
Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt celebrates a sack during an NFL game against Cincinnati on Sunday, October 22. Pittsburgh won 29-14 to take a two-game lead in the AFC North division.
US midfielder Julie Ertz, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of an international friendly against South Korea on Thursday, October 19. The Americans won 3-1 in New Orleans.
US midfielder Julie Ertz, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of an international friendly against South Korea on Thursday, October 19. The Americans won 3-1 in New Orleans.
Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira rides a wave during a big-wave surfing session in Nazare, Portugal, on Saturday, October 21.
Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira rides a wave during a big-wave surfing session in Nazare, Portugal, on Saturday, October 21.
Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch is restrained by officials after a scuffle broke out during the Raiders&#39; home game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, October 19. Lynch was ejected from the game -- &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/early-lead/wp/2017/10/23/rivalry-be-damned-chiefs-marcus-peters-is-going-to-bat-for-marshawn-lynch-in-his-appeal-to-the-nfl/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;and he later received a one-game suspension&lt;/a&gt; -- for leaving the bench and making contact with an official. Lynch, who was reportedly trying to break up the scuffle between his teammates and a close friend on the Chiefs, is appealing the suspension.
Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch is restrained by officials after a scuffle broke out during the Raiders' home game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, October 19. Lynch was ejected from the game -- and he later received a one-game suspension -- for leaving the bench and making contact with an official. Lynch, who was reportedly trying to break up the scuffle between his teammates and a close friend on the Chiefs, is appealing the suspension.
Exeter&#39;s Henry Slade is tackled by Montpellier&#39;s Francois Steyn, left, and Nemani Nadolo during a Champions Cup rugby match in Montpellier, France, on Sunday, October 22.
Exeter's Henry Slade is tackled by Montpellier's Francois Steyn, left, and Nemani Nadolo during a Champions Cup rugby match in Montpellier, France, on Sunday, October 22.
Stephen Curry admires the championship ring that he and other members of the Golden State Warriors received before a home game against Houston on Tuesday, October 17. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/05/sport/gallery/nba-championship-rings/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Photos: The evolution of the NBA title ring&lt;/a&gt;
Stephen Curry admires the championship ring that he and other members of the Golden State Warriors received before a home game against Houston on Tuesday, October 17.
US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk and Europe captain Thomas Bjorn tee off from a platform on the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Tuesday, October 17. Next year&#39;s Ryder Cup will take place in France.
US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk and Europe captain Thomas Bjorn tee off from a platform on the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Tuesday, October 17. Next year's Ryder Cup will take place in France.
Detroit&#39;s Dylan Larkin, bottom, collides with Toronto&#39;s Jake Gardiner during an NHL game in Toronto on Wednesday, October 18.
Detroit's Dylan Larkin, bottom, collides with Toronto's Jake Gardiner during an NHL game in Toronto on Wednesday, October 18.
Jelena Ostapenko hits a backhand during a WTA Finals match in Singapore on Sunday, October 22.
Jelena Ostapenko hits a backhand during a WTA Finals match in Singapore on Sunday, October 22.
Iker Lecuona slides through gravel Saturday, October 21, after falling from his motorcycle during a practice session for the Moto2 race in Australia. He raced the next day and finished in 20th place.
Iker Lecuona slides through gravel Saturday, October 21, after falling from his motorcycle during a practice session for the Moto2 race in Australia. He raced the next day and finished in 20th place.
Porto defender Felipe celebrates his goal with a flip during a Portuguese league match against Pacos de Ferreira on Saturday, October 21. Porto won 6-1.
Porto defender Felipe celebrates his goal with a flip during a Portuguese league match against Pacos de Ferreira on Saturday, October 21. Porto won 6-1.
Arizona quarterback Drew Stanton wears a &quot;Supergirl&quot; outfit before an NFL game in London on Sunday, October 22. Arizona quarterbacks hold a skills competition each week, and &lt;a href=&quot;http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/10/arizona-cardinals-drew-stanton-carson-palmer-supergirl-costume-quarterback-contest-pregame&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the loser has to wear a funny outfit.&lt;/a&gt;
Arizona quarterback Drew Stanton wears a "Supergirl" outfit before an NFL game in London on Sunday, October 22. Arizona quarterbacks hold a skills competition each week, and the loser has to wear a funny outfit.
A rower makes her way to the starting line before the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston on Saturday, October 21.
A rower makes her way to the starting line before the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston on Saturday, October 21.
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton -- with legendary sprinter Usain Bolt in the passenger seat -- does a donut in a Mercedes before the F1 race in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, October 22. Hamilton went on to win the race.
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton -- with legendary sprinter Usain Bolt in the passenger seat -- does a donut in a Mercedes before the F1 race in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, October 22. Hamilton went on to win the race.
South Canterbury&#39;s Luke Brice, left, and Wanganui&#39;s Campbell Hart compete for a lineout during a rugby match in Timaru, New Zealand, on Saturday, October 21.
South Canterbury's Luke Brice, left, and Wanganui's Campbell Hart compete for a lineout during a rugby match in Timaru, New Zealand, on Saturday, October 21.
Dallas tight end Jason Witten catches a touchdown pass with one hand during an NFL game against San Francisco on Sunday, October 22. Dallas rolled to a 40-10 victory.
Dallas tight end Jason Witten catches a touchdown pass with one hand during an NFL game against San Francisco on Sunday, October 22. Dallas rolled to a 40-10 victory.
Calgary center Sean Monahan is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during an NHL game on Thursday, October 19.
Calgary center Sean Monahan is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during an NHL game on Thursday, October 19.
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez blows a bubble after hitting a home run in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, October 18. The Cubs won the game but lost the series.
Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez blows a bubble after hitting a home run in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, October 18. The Cubs won the game but lost the series.
Joan Mir sprays champagne after winning the Moto3 race in Australia on Sunday, October 22. Mir&#39;s victory also clinched him the Moto3 championship.
Joan Mir sprays champagne after winning the Moto3 race in Australia on Sunday, October 22. Mir's victory also clinched him the Moto3 championship.
Toronto guard Fred VanVleet drives for a shot between Chicago guards David Nwaba, left, and Jerian Grant during an NBA game on Thursday, October 19.
Toronto guard Fred VanVleet drives for a shot between Chicago guards David Nwaba, left, and Jerian Grant during an NBA game on Thursday, October 19.
Jack Miller leads a pack of MotoGP riders during the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, October 22.
Jack Miller leads a pack of MotoGP riders during the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, October 22.
Wasps rugby player Will Rowlands is tackled by Harlequin&#39;s Dave Ward during a Champions Cup match in Coventry, England, on Sunday, October 22.
Wasps rugby player Will Rowlands is tackled by Harlequin's Dave Ward during a Champions Cup match in Coventry, England, on Sunday, October 22.
Jody Lukoki, a forward with the Bulgarian soccer club Ludogorets, takes off his jersey in Braga, Portugal, on Thursday, October 19. Ludogorets defeated Braga 2-0 in a Europa League group stage match.
Jody Lukoki, a forward with the Bulgarian soccer club Ludogorets, takes off his jersey in Braga, Portugal, on Thursday, October 19. Ludogorets defeated Braga 2-0 in a Europa League group stage match.
Florida State running back Jacques Patrick, bottom, fumbles the ball into the end zone during a college football game against Louisville on Saturday, October 21. One of Patrick&#39;s teammates recovered the ball for a touchdown, but the Seminoles still lost 31-28.
Florida State running back Jacques Patrick, bottom, fumbles the ball into the end zone during a college football game against Louisville on Saturday, October 21. One of Patrick's teammates recovered the ball for a touchdown, but the Seminoles still lost 31-28.
Members of the End Zone Militia, a group of Revolutionary War re-enactors, watch the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in a foggy Super Bowl rematch on Sunday, October 22. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/16/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-1017/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 23 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
Members of the End Zone Militia, a group of Revolutionary War re-enactors, watch the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in a foggy Super Bowl rematch on Sunday, October 22.
Take a look at 32 amazing sports photos from October 17 through October 23.