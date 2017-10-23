Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump travels to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with Senate Republicans at their weekly policy lunch as he pushes forward on tax cuts.

Trump will speak broadly about the GOP agenda, according to a Senate aide. But the top two priorities are getting Republicans on the same page on a major tax reform effort and deciding what to do about the standoff over cost-sharing reductions for Obamacare.

On taxes, passing a formal budget is a key step to clearing the way for the Senate to pass an eventual tax deal on a simple majority vote, meaning without Democratic support. The Senate passed its version last week and House and Senate negotiators were expected to spend this week hammering out differences between the two chambers' budgets.

Instead, the House is expected to speed up the process by simply adopting the Senate budget with a vote sometime this week.

House GOP leaders struggled for months to get the votes for their own proposal as conservatives demanded details on tax reform and millions of dollars in required spending cuts. That process stalled progress on the budget and tax reform. But it appears many House Republicans now are willing to set aside items they had fought so hard to preserve in order to ensure tax reform gets on a faster track.

