Trump visit to DMZ unlikely, White House says

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will most likely forgo a visit to the heavily fortified border between North and South Korea when he visits Asia next month, a senior White House official said Monday, bypassing what has been a symbolic opportunity for US commanders in chief to stare into the Hermit Kingdom.

Citing scheduling conflicts in an already-jammed itinerary, the official did not rule out entirely a visit to the demilitarized zone. But speaking to reporters, the official downplayed the importance of stopping at the DMZ, which the past three presidents have visited during trips to South Korea.

"We don't think it sends any message either way," the official said.

Trump has employed increasingly volatile rhetoric in his comments about North Korea, warning to rain "fire and fury" on the regime if it continued threatening to the United States. Since then, the North has conducted a massive underground nuclear test and launched several ballistic missiles.

While some members of Trump's administration have advocated talks with the North Koreans, Trump has downplayed the potential for effective diplomacy. He and his advisers have warned that no options -- including military ones -- are off the table.

